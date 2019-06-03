$18M research grant renewed

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Biological Laboratory has received an award of nearly $18 million from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), an institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for the renewal of a grant to strengthen biomedical research and research training in Maine.

The grant will fund the renewal of the 18-year-old Maine INBRE (IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence) program for another five years. The MDI Biological Laboratory is the founder and leader of the statewide collaborative network of 13 educational and research institutions.

“The renewal will allow us to continue a very successful program to create biomedical research and research training opportunities across the state, and especially among our undergraduate partner institutions,” said James Coffman, director of the Maine INBRE and associate professor at the MDI Biological Laboratory. “Maine INBRE provides opportunity where it does not otherwise exist.”