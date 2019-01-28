$13 million new academic building planned for COA

BAR HARBOR — Construction is expected to begin this spring on the first new academic building at College of the Atlantic (COA) to be built since the 1980s. The planned 29,000-square-foot Center for Human Ecology was designed with input from COA students, faculty and staff during a year-long collaborative process.

The project is estimated to cost $13 million. The town’s planning board held a completeness review for the project last month, and a public hearing on the site plan application is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6.

The waterfront campus on Eden Street is a mixture of purpose-built structures and historic estates. When the last new academic building was constructed in the 1980s, the college had fewer than 200 students. The student population today is 350, with 35 faculty members. COA representatives stressed that the college does not have plans to increase enrollment.

“No increase in students or faculty that would create additional traffic at the existing campus is expected from the proposed project,” project representative Eero Hedefine wrote in application materials.

The building is designed with sustainability and preservation in mind, including site selection, solar orientation, use of local and recycled materials, and onsite renewable energy sources.

“Our goal was to create an architecture that would embody and reinforce the college’s mission,” said Susan T. Rodriguez of the New York City-based Architecture Design, one of the architects working on the project, “resulting in a building that could only be found at COA.”

The design follows German Passive House standards for energy performance, according to Timothy Lock of Belfast-based GO Logic, representing an 80 percent reduction in energy use compared with conventional designs.

The building project will provide a “new front door” for the college, a statement from COA said,

and be home to the admissions offices and a new welcome center. It will also house science laboratories, lecture halls, faculty offices, art and design studios, and a teaching greenhouse.

E.L. Shea, Inc. will lead the first phase of construction, to begin in the spring. The project is expected to be completed by September 2020.

“The Center for Human Ecology will exemplify the experiential model of education pioneered at COA, where research, mentoring, socializing, and experimentation come together to create new knowledge, new ideas, and new works, both for our island and for the world at large,” said Darron Collins, the college’s president. “The Center will embody our interdisciplinary mission, gathering sciences, arts, and humanities under one roof and inspiring engaged exploration for generations to come.”

The entire project, including an endowed maintenance budget, will be financed entirely through philanthropy, according to the college. Lead gifts were made by the Trustees of the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, led by Andrew Davis, and Trustees of College of the Atlantic.

The site plan application also includes future plans for renovation and demolition of some existing buildings, upgrades to the stormwater treatment system on campus and improvements to driveways, parking and paths.