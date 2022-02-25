$12.7M budget for high school adopted 

BAR HARBOR — A budget of $12.7 million for Mount Desert Island High School next year was adopted by the high school board last week.

Registered voters from the four MDI towns will have an opportunity to vote on the budget at a meeting April 6 at the high school.

Salaries and benefits account for about 65 percent of the budget, which is 6.48 percent higher than the budget for the current year.

New expenses in the budget are $83,060 for an additional instrumental music teacher and $60,000 to replace the school’s telephone system.

The bulk of the high school’s budget – just over $9.38 million next year – is paid for by taxpayers in the four MDI towns. Next year, the combined assessment for those towns will increase by 8.64 percent. Southwest Harbor will see the biggest increase, 13.47 percent; Tremont will see the next largest increase, 10.25 percent; Mount Desert’s assessment will go up 8.7 percent; and Bar Harbor’s will increase 6.47 percent.

The assessments are based on a combination of a town’s total property valuation and the number of its residents who attend the high school.

The school started the current school year with an enrollment of 507, with 130 students, or 26 percent, living somewhere other than MDI, such as in Trenton, Lemoine, Hancock and the outer island towns. Those towns pay tuition for each of their students who attend the high school.

The school’s tuition revenue next year is expected to total about $1.52 million.

The anticipated state subsidy is $700,000.