10th Annual Hancock County Food Drive starts April 1

BAR HARBOR — The Hancock County Food Security Network will host the 10th Annual Hancock County Food Drive in April. The month-long collaborative fundraising project supports 18 food pantries, meal sites and school backpack programs across Hancock County. This year, the project aims to raise $40,000, which will provide 160,000 meals of healthy food to Mainers experiencing food insecurity.

According to the Maine Center for Economic Policy, more than 1 in 10 Maine households go without nutritious food, making Maine the most food insecure state in New England. Childhood food insecurity rates in our region are even higher: according to Kids Count Data Center, 1 in 5 children in Hancock County lives in food-insecure households.

A series of fundraising and food collection events will take place throughout the month of April, including the county-wide Kick-Off Collection Event on April 3. To prioritize safety for volunteers, this year’s food drive will focus primarily on virtual fundraisers and outdoor events, such as “fun run” marathons, workshops led by local artisans, virtual concerts and online auctions.

To learn more about the food drive, including how to sign on as a sponsor, visit hcfooddrive.org, or contact Rachel Emus, Healthy Acadia’s Hancock County food programs manager, at [email protected].