$1.2M in gifts from Cough family trust announced

BAR HARBOR — The Cough family is donating more than $1.2 million to the Jesup Memorial Library, the Mount Desert Island YMCA, the YWCA, and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, they announced at an Aug. 29 event hosted by Bar Harbor Trust Services.

Twenty years ago, prior to their deaths, Bernard “Sonny” and Sylvia Cough established trusts to fulfill their philanthropic goals. The trusts, managed by Bar Harbor Trust Services, provided outright bequests and an income stream for the beneficiary organizations.

“Sonny and Sylvia were steadfast in their commitment to the village of Bar Harbor and put plans in place, with the support and backing of their family, to make significant gifts now and for years to come,” said Ruth Dunbar of Bar Harbor Trust Services.

On hand for the presentation of the donations were Sonny and Sylvia’s four children Suzanne Cough Corbett, Richard Cough, Stephen Cough, and Thomas Cough.

“Both Sylvia and Sonny felt supported and loved by this community. They had grown up here, started their life together, raised a family and grown their businesses,” said former Trust Officer Sarah Cary Robinson, who managed the Cough account for around 20 years. “It was important they give back to the community that had helped them succeed.” Cary Robinson now works as Vice President for Advancement at Husson University.