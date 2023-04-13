Mount Desert Islander

About a dozen firefighters quickly extinguished a small blaze at the Northeast Harbor Swim Club on Manchester Road on April 22, 2003. Officials were investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported just before 9 a.m. The fire started in the bedroom of a second-story apartment used to house summer employees. No one was living in the building yet. The bedroom sustained fire damage and the other rooms in the apartment had smoke and heat damage. The rest of the building wasn’t affected.

***

