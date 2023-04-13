About a dozen firefighters quickly extinguished a small blaze at the Northeast Harbor Swim Club on Manchester Road on April 22, 2003. Officials were investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported just before 9 a.m. The fire started in the bedroom of a second-story apartment used to house summer employees. No one was living in the building yet. The bedroom sustained fire damage and the other rooms in the apartment had smoke and heat damage. The rest of the building wasn’t affected.
The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor received a $50,000 major gift from Pharmacia Corporation in 2003 in support of a new postdoctoral fellow at the lab for the development of resources for modeling pharmaceutical targets in mice. Dr. Laura Bannister, who was studying genetic instability in the laboratory of Dr. John Schimenti, won the award.
The landscape design of the Abbe Museum received a Merit Award from the Boston Society of Landscape Architects (BSLA) in 2003. Given annually, the awards recognize excellence in landscape architecture and planning authored by firms in the New England region. Samuel R. Coplon of Coplon Associates, the landscape architecture firm responsible for the site design, accepted the award at the annual BSLA banquet.
The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ tennis team continued its unbeaten streak this week in April 2003, after handing the Ellsworth High girls their first loss in eight regular seasons the week before, with a win against George Stevens Academy.
The 27th annual Easter egg hunt on the grounds of Conners Emerson School took place April 19, 2003. The event, sponsored by Graves Shop ‘N Save, was a popular one on MDI, spanning more than a quarter of a century. It was started by the store’s previous owner, Don Allen, and usually drew more than 200 kids. “A lot of people come and say they used to come to this when they were little and now they have a brand-new baby that they’re bringing,” said Jenny Higgins, a store employee who headed up the hunt. “It’s kind of tradition around here.”