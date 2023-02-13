Mount Desert Islander

The Glooscap statue had stood along Route 3 near the head of the island for two decades. It was donated by sculptor Peter Toth in 1983 on the condition that the town maintain it. But in 2003, it was not standing so tall. In fact, it was “listing badly to port,” as then Bar Harbor Town Manager Dana Reed described it. There were fears that if it were to fall over and hit someone in the parking lot, the town could be sued. Public Works Director Chip Reeves found that the wooden statue was rotting in its core, its stone veneer was starting to separate from the concrete base and its anchor bolts were pushing up through the bottom. Craig Robbins from the Bar Harbor Campground had voluntarily maintained the statue over the years and offered to have it set up at his place where the public could still see it. But the council said that, unless there were other ideas, in accordance with the town’s surplus property policy, the Glooscap statue would be put up for auction.

***

