Members of the Mount Desert Island Women’s Painting Collaborative with a banner they created for the 2002 MDI Marathon. (Front row, from left) Mary D’Alessandro, Linda Gregory and Carol Shutt. (Back row, from left) Laura Hendricks, Mary Brennan, Shira Singer, Corinne Carbone, Sydney Roberts, Judith Bradshaw Brown and Andrea Gabel-Richards.
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO
The Pemetic Elementary School girls’ basketball team are crowned Junior High Coastal League Champions in 2003.
The Glooscap statue had stood along Route 3 near the head of the island for two decades. It was donated by sculptor Peter Toth in 1983 on the condition that the town maintain it. But in 2003, it was not standing so tall. In fact, it was “listing badly to port,” as then Bar Harbor Town Manager Dana Reed described it. There were fears that if it were to fall over and hit someone in the parking lot, the town could be sued. Public Works Director Chip Reeves found that the wooden statue was rotting in its core, its stone veneer was starting to separate from the concrete base and its anchor bolts were pushing up through the bottom. Craig Robbins from the Bar Harbor Campground had voluntarily maintained the statue over the years and offered to have it set up at his place where the public could still see it. But the council said that, unless there were other ideas, in accordance with the town’s surplus property policy, the Glooscap statue would be put up for auction.
***
Tremont land use ordinance changes drafted in response to a moratorium against establishments that serve alcohol were aired at a public hearing on Feb. 13, 2003. The moratorium, passed in May of 2002, required the town to amend its zoning to address the issues of public health, safety, welfare and land use compatibility that may be compromised by businesses serving alcohol. The establishments targeted included restaurants, grocery stores, liquor stores, dance halls/bars and private clubs that operate between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Bed-and-breakfasts, inns and campgrounds were excluded. Residents were told that the goal was to address the issues surrounding the moratorium but not to preclude businesses from coming to Tremont. The Land Use Ordinance Committee initially looked to regulate the hours of operation for businesses that allow alcohol, but the state already had jurisdiction over those. Unless Tremont were to become a dry town and ban alcohol sales, state law prevailed.
***
Back in February 2003, it was announced that a political insider, whom environmental groups worried had a fast track to become Acadia National Park superintendent, was out of the running for the job. Just after former superintendent Paul Haertel announced his 2002 retirement, P. Daniel Smith, an assistant to NPS Director Fran Mainella, told Mainella that he could be at Acadia within two weeks and could “hit the ground running.” But Mainella, when she was in Bar Harbor for meetings of the National Park Foundation, said that the search for Haertel’s successor would have a national scope. Smith, a Maine native, was a finalist for the Acadia superintendent job in 1991.
***
Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball dominated the Fort Kent team in the 80-39 shellacking in the quarterfinal round of the Eastern Maine Class B tournament in 2003. The win pushed the Trojans’ record to 18-1, and those 80 points were more than any other MDI team had scored in a tournament game