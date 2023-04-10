Mount Desert Islander

The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ tennis team did during their 2003 season opener what no other team had been able to accomplish against Ellsworth High for the previous eight regular seasons – win. By the end of the previous season, the Eagles had put together a string of 95 Eastern Maine wins. The Trojans’ 3-2 win on the Eagles’ home court ended that impressive streak and got the MDI season rolling on a decidedly positive note.

