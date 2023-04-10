The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ tennis team did during their 2003 season opener what no other team had been able to accomplish against Ellsworth High for the previous eight regular seasons – win. By the end of the previous season, the Eagles had put together a string of 95 Eastern Maine wins. The Trojans’ 3-2 win on the Eagles’ home court ended that impressive streak and got the MDI season rolling on a decidedly positive note.
As searchers fanned out across the countryside in 2003 in search of debris from the breakup of the space shuttle Columbia, Acadia National Park geographer Karen Anderson of Bar Harbor put her mapmaking skills to work to help in the effort. Anderson responded to a nationwide request for federal workers with specific skills to assist in recovering shuttle debris and plotting its location. The information collected was seen as key toward uncovering what led to the shuttle’s breakup during reentry on Feb. 1, 2003. Pieces of the shuttle were scattered over a 2,500 square-mile area.
The first grass fire of the season broke out this week 20 years ago at the Bar Harbor residence of Roberta Sharp when sparks from a permitted brush fire ignited nearby dry grass. Firefighters used special foam from the new Town Hill substation tank truck and put out the flames before they spread to a nearby barn.
The Bar Harbor Town Council refused to accept Planning Board member Ellen Dohmen’s letter of resignation during one its regular meeting in April 2003. In her letter, Dohmen stated that she felt participation on the board was more arduous than she expected and that she was dealing with technical aspects of construction for which she had no training. “I am not convinced that my voice is adding any real clarity or resolutions to these issues,” she said. Council members and former and current colleagues all voiced support for Dohmen and her work, and, at the end of the meeting, Dohmen agreed to stay on.
It was announced in 2003 that College of the Atlantic’s Allied Whale program would receive $72,750 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to improve response capabilities for rescuing stranded whales and other marine mammals.