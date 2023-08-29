Bob Shields, owner of Southwest Cycle in Harbor, was nearly the victim of an internet scam back in 2003 after delving into the online retail biz to sell his bicycles over the internet. Had Shields fallen for it, he would have been out $3,400. Shields became suspicious after the initial email with the “customer” due to the lack of any questions about the bike and because the buyer brought up the notion of writing a check for more than the bike was worth to get cash back.
A confrontation between U.S. Coast Guard officers and Bar Harbor fishermen aboard one of the spectator boats marred the Winter Harbor lobster boat races on Aug. 31, 2003. The incident involved a short scuffle and resulted in a federal investigation. Toward the end of the races, the Coast Guard team providing security for the races pulled alongside a small spectator boat that was too close to the racecourse. This boat, however, surprised the officers by waving them off and then taking off. After a search of a few fishing boats, the suspect was finally found hiding aboard the Brittany Galen.
Larry Duffy, owner of the Quarterdeck Restaurant in Bar Harbor, was named the Maine Restaurant Association’s good neighbor of the year back in 2003. “Larry Duffy is an extraordinary example of the philanthropic spirit that is so prevalent in the Maine restaurant industry,” said association president Dick Grotton.
In the first coaches’ poll of the 2003 season, the Mount Desert Island High School boys cross-country team was ranked second in the state among schools in all classes. Coaches back then favored only Greely, with 30 points, over MDI with 24 points.
In August of 2003, in a scene reminiscent of 19th century Nantucket, a dead whale was hauled ashore at the head of the beach in front of the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Researchers at Allied Whale took flesh samples and organs to study the short history of the young humpback that was found dead off the coast. The bones were to be put on display at the Whale Museum in Bar Harbor, while much of the meat and fat were returned to the ocean.
The Mount Desert Island High School Class of 2007 got its first taste of high school life on Aug. 29, 2003. Assisted by upperclassmen student advisors, the freshmen got a chance to get acquainted and figure out where everything was during a day-long orientation, which was capped by an outdoor cookout.