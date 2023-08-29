Mount Desert Islander

Bob Shields, owner of Southwest Cycle in Harbor, was nearly the victim of an internet scam back in 2003 after delving into the online retail biz to sell his bicycles over the internet. Had Shields fallen for it, he would have been out $3,400. Shields became suspicious after the initial email with the “customer” due to the lack of any questions about the bike and because the buyer brought up the notion of writing a check for more than the bike was worth to get cash back.

