Mount Desert Islander

Pemetic Elementary School teacher Paul Winkler, who had died of a heart attack in November 2001, was honored in 2003 prior to the school’s production of “Give My Regards to Broadway.” The stage, where Winkler had perhaps his greatest impact, was dedicated to his memory. Winkler, who was 61 at the time of his death, was a teacher at Pemetic between 1992 and 2001 and directed 10 productions for the school. “Paul excelled at pointing people in the right direction and trusting them to do the right thing,” said Pemetic teacher Paul Frost at the ceremony.

