Pemetic Elementary School teacher Paul Winkler, who had died of a heart attack in November 2001, was honored in 2003 prior to the school’s production of “Give My Regards to Broadway.” The stage, where Winkler had perhaps his greatest impact, was dedicated to his memory. Winkler, who was 61 at the time of his death, was a teacher at Pemetic between 1992 and 2001 and directed 10 productions for the school. “Paul excelled at pointing people in the right direction and trusting them to do the right thing,” said Pemetic teacher Paul Frost at the ceremony.
It was announced in the Islander this week in 2003 that after nearly 75 years, the Hinckley Company would discontinue building boats in Southwest Harbor by the end of the summer. The company announced plans to move all its boat-building operations to its facility in Trenton and expand its service operation in Southwest Harbor.
Five rose bushes were stolen from the picnic area at Seal Cove in 2003. According to Town Manager Michael Chammings, the bushes appeared to have been dug up to be replanted elsewhere. Chammings told the Select Board that he requested the state police to patrol the area more, especially on weekends, since a full-time state trooper wasn’t slated to begin in Tremont until June 1.
A cabin at the Sunnyside Motel and Cabins on Route 3 in Bar Harbor went up in flames in 2003. The blaze destroyed the cabin, damaged another and caught a large pine tree on fire. A man had been inside the cabin watching television around 12:24 a.m. when the alarm sounded. No injuries were reported.
Friends of Acadia was to receive a gift of 12 bicycles from L.L.Bean to augment the carriage road bicycle patrol program designed to increase interactions among uniformed ranger corps and park visitors.
Police investigated a break-in at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor. Someone had entered the library through a first-floor window overnight and left with a Dell computer, keyboard and monitor.