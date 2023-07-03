A high-speed grounding of a 27-foot Boston Whaler at the mouth of Norwood Cove in Southwest Harbor sent the skipper and seven of his nine passengers to the hospital with serious injuries on July 5, 2003. The incident site was less than 2 miles from the Coast Guard station, which sent a rescue boat out in six minutes, reaching the scene in just 18 minutes. The boaters were returning to Norwood Cove after dining at Abel’s Lobster Pound. Fog reduced visibility to as little as 1/16th of a mile that night, and the boat hit the rocky shore at between 25 and 30 knots.
***
Acadia National Park crews restored the long-abandoned Homans Path on Dorr Mountain, which as formerly reopened around this time 20 years ago. The restoration was part of a $13 million Acadia Trails Forever campaign that had been launched in 1999. The campaign gave priority to the park’s existing trail system, but one of its goals was to restore 10 percent of the abandoned trails in the park.
***
Darkness fell a little earlier than expected in some Mount Desert Island homes 20 years ago when a “step-down” transformer blew on the night of July 8, 2003, causing a blackout that lasted almost five hours. Outages were reported in Bass Harbor, Tremont, West Tremont and Seal Cove on the Pretty Marsh Road in Mount Desert. A combination of atmospheric heat and humidity and the heat generated by the electricity itself caused the transformer to fail, according to a supervisor at Bangor Hydro-Electric Company.
***
More than a dozen road signs were found pulled out of the ground, cement base and all, on July 5, 2003, in Tremont. Town officials assumed vandals had moved the signs on the Fourth of July. It was the third such incident since the signs were put in place in the spring of 2002. “The town does have a standing reward against vandalism,” said Town Manager Michael Chammings, “and we do pay our rewards.”
***
Cops collared mailbox miscreants in Bar Harbor 20 years ago. Three Massachusetts teenagers were arrested after an island-wide vandalism spree that left dozens of mailboxes damaged and destroyed.