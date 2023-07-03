Mount Desert Islander

A high-speed grounding of a 27-foot Boston Whaler at the mouth of Norwood Cove in Southwest Harbor sent the skipper and seven of his nine passengers to the hospital with serious injuries on July 5, 2003. The incident site was less than 2 miles from the Coast Guard station, which sent a rescue boat out in six minutes, reaching the scene in just 18 minutes. The boaters were returning to Norwood Cove after dining at Abel’s Lobster Pound. Fog reduced visibility to as little as 1/16th of a mile that night, and the boat hit the rocky shore at between 25 and 30 knots.

