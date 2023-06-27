Acadia National Park Ranger Jim Grover (center) was the guest of honor at a retirement dinner at Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor on June 25, 2003. Above, he is flanked by fellow rangers Richard Rechholtz (left) and Jeff Smith, who organized the event.
Bar Harbor Police Officer Nick Fletcher surveys a mound of trash that was dumped illegally at a Hulls Cove business.
ISLANDER FILE PHOTOS
Investigators in Bar Harbor were looking into who left a giant pile of garbage in a gravel pit in Hulls cove this week 20 years ago. None of the remnants helped police determine who illegally dumped the pickup load of trash off Crooked Road – until they found an ATM card at the bottom of the heap. The card belonged to a Bar Harbor resident who was serving in the Army in Kuwait. The police tracked the trash back to his mother’s Ledgelawn Avenue home. The woman confirmed the trash was hers but told the police she had paid a “boy with a truck” $15 to dispose of it. She said she did not know the boy’s name. She was ordered to clean up the trash.
Two Bar Harbor men counted themselves lucky to be alive after surviving a three-story fall when a porch collapsed during a party they were attending in a North Chicago neighborhood on June 29, 2003. David Katona and Will Hathaway were on the third-floor porch with approximately 40 others when the recently built wooden structure gave way, collapsing onto two occupied lower decks and sending everything to a basement area. “There was no warning whatsoever,” Katona recalled. “The floor just disappeared and we were freefalling.” Thirteen people died and another 57 required medical treatment.
Two elderly visitors to Acadia National Park were slightly injured on June 25, 2003, when their horse-driven carriage overturned near Jordan Stream by the double bridge. A dog that was in the carriage escaped injury. Park rangers helped right the carriage and the horses were walked back to nearby Wildwood Stables.
Light wind and strong currents kept all but four of the boats involved in the third annual Admiral Digby Cup Ocean Race from Nova Scotia to Tremont from finishing the race in 2003 and confounded those who forged ahead at a snaillike speed. The heaviest breezes came near the finish line in Bass Harbor, but heavy was a relative term. The wind never exceeded 10 knots and blew out of the west, southwest. “But they had gorgeous weather,” said Sandy Marsters, who founded the race with the Royal Western Nova Scotia Yacht Club. “Everyone saw whales, so they had a good time.”