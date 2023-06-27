Mount Desert Islander

Investigators in Bar Harbor were looking into who left a giant pile of garbage in a gravel pit in Hulls cove this week 20 years ago. None of the remnants helped police determine who illegally dumped the pickup load of trash off Crooked Road – until they found an ATM card at the bottom of the heap. The card belonged to a Bar Harbor resident who was serving in the Army in Kuwait. The police tracked the trash back to his mother’s Ledgelawn Avenue home. The woman confirmed the trash was hers but told the police she had paid a “boy with a truck” $15 to dispose of it. She said she did not know the boy’s name. She was ordered to clean up the trash.

***

