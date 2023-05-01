Mount Desert Islander

Allied Whale Marine Mammal Research Laboratory at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor sent out a reminder in May 2003 for people to observe seal pups from a distance – and the message bears repeating today. It is normal for seals to spend time out of the water – on beaches, docks or even discarded tires – and for mothers to leave the pups to forage for food, even for days at a time with only periodic returns. The mother will not return, however, if she detects a human scent. If you find a seal pup and are unsure if it needs help, do not touch it, for your own safety as well as the seal’s. Seals can carry infectious diseases that can make humans and pets ill. If you find a seal pup that you think might need assistance, or for more information, call Allied Whale at (207) 288-5644.

