Captain Steven Pagels, owner of the Downeast Windjammer Cruises, launched the St. Croix, a 40-foot lobster-boat-style ferry on May 2, 2003, at the Manset town dock. The sun shined on roughly 50 people who gathered for the launching as a bagpiper in full Scottish attire played in the background.
Thousands of spring bulbs were in full bloom for the third annual Spring Garden Show in Northeast Harbor in May 2003. All proceeds from the show went to Harbor House in Southwest Harbor.
Allied Whale Marine Mammal Research Laboratory at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor sent out a reminder in May 2003 for people to observe seal pups from a distance – and the message bears repeating today. It is normal for seals to spend time out of the water – on beaches, docks or even discarded tires – and for mothers to leave the pups to forage for food, even for days at a time with only periodic returns. The mother will not return, however, if she detects a human scent. If you find a seal pup and are unsure if it needs help, do not touch it, for your own safety as well as the seal’s. Seals can carry infectious diseases that can make humans and pets ill. If you find a seal pup that you think might need assistance, or for more information, call Allied Whale at (207) 288-5644.
***
Nancy Howland, librarian at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor 20 years ago, looked over the first bound issue containing more than a year’s worth of copies of the Mount Desert Islander. The Islander donated the issue to the library. Copies of the paper on microfilm were slated to be donated to the Bar Harbor Historical Society, which had recently acquired a brand new microfilm reader, later in 2003.
***
Voters at Southwest Harbor’s town meeting in 2003 showed loyalty to neither the Select Board's nor to the Warrant Committee’s recommendations when it came to the 2004 budget. Residents followed their own road on such historically dicey issues as the school, police and funding for Harbor House, and in most cases split the difference. The five-hour meeting wrapped up shortly after midnight.
***
Bar Harbor voters at the open town meeting on May 6, 2003, voted 153 to 112 in favor of the so-called Newport Drive Parking Lot land swap. As expected, the controversial land swap brought out throngs of residents who filled the 183 chairs in the municipal building auditorium, crammed themselves along the walls and spilled out in the stairway landings on both sides of the room. Town Council member Ken Smith thanked voters for coming to the meeting, and joked, “We should try to swap land every year.”
***
A Bar Harbor School Street resident called the cops in May 2003 after seeing kids walking up the street writing curse words on the road with shaving cream.