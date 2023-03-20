Mount Desert Islander

After 22 years of calling plays and getting his team ready for Friday night, George “Toog” McKay coached his last football game for the Mount Desert Island High School in 2003. Though the news had just become public, Coach McKay and the school had agreed on his resignation nearly a year prior, as the coach was ending a 26-year teaching career at the school. Ironically, Coach McKay felt his last season, free of the responsibilities of teaching, meetings and correcting papers, was his best. “I found I could do a lot better job coaching,” he said. “I found being a community coach had more benefits than I thought. But I’ve always maintained that it’s good to have coaches who are within the school system.”

