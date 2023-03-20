After 22 years of calling plays and getting his team ready for Friday night, George “Toog” McKay coached his last football game for the Mount Desert Island High School in 2003. Though the news had just become public, Coach McKay and the school had agreed on his resignation nearly a year prior, as the coach was ending a 26-year teaching career at the school. Ironically, Coach McKay felt his last season, free of the responsibilities of teaching, meetings and correcting papers, was his best. “I found I could do a lot better job coaching,” he said. “I found being a community coach had more benefits than I thought. But I’ve always maintained that it’s good to have coaches who are within the school system.”
Mount Desert Island’s middle school musicians came home with some prestigious awards from the state middle school jazz festival in Portland in 2003. The Emerson School’s jazz band, directed by Joe Wainer, won first place in Division 4, in which all of MDI’s schools compete. The Pemetic School’s jazz band, directed by Ed Michaud, placed second and Lamoine Consolidated School placed third. “It was great,” said Michaud. “The kids had a good time.”
A proposal to tear down restrooms on the Seal Harbor dock and replace them with chemical porta-potties was quashed by Mount Desert Select Board members in 2003. Speaking at the board meeting, one Seal Harbor resident called porta-potties “aesthetically disastrous.” Former Select Board member and Seal Harbor resident Steve Pinkham said that there had been previous discussion about the condition of the restroom building and how it was maintained during the summer. He felt the town could take some measures to upgrade the facility without tearing it down, which was where the board landed at the end of the meeting.
Sheridan Steele, who had been superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area in Colorado, was appointed superintendent of Acadia National Park in 2003. Steele succeeded Paul Haertel, who retired in September 2002. “I’m excited and look forward to working closely with the park’s excellent staff, wonderful neighbors, local community and partners like Friends of Acadia to ensure the park’s successful future,” said Steele, who happened to have honeymooned in Acadia 30 years prior.