YWCA to host luminaria lighting at the Village Green

BAR HARBOR — This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the Annual Carol Dyer Luminaria Lighting. The event, sponsored by the YWCA of Mount Desert Island, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7-9:30 p.m. on the Bar Harbor Village Green to honor those who have lost their lives to, or who are battling, cancer.

“Carol Dyer was a children’s librarian at the Jesup Library until she passed away from brain cancer and her friends all got together to do something in her memory,” said YWCA Director Jackie Davidson

Luminarias are candles placed in weighted bags and typically arranged in rows. In this instance, each luminaria will be dedicated to loved ones and will be arranged along the paths of the Bar Harbor Village Green.

“It makes people so glad to be remembering,” said Davidson. Every bag will represent an individual’s life and the optimism for a world with no cancer.

Volunteer MC Chris Popper will be present to announce each name and live music will be provided by musician Alice French.

Davidson said that after giving the proceeds of this event to the American Cancer Society for the last 15 years, the YWCA has chosen this year to donate to Island Connections. Island Connections is a nonprofit organization that provides transportation to get people to their medical appointments and life-enhancing activities as well as delivering meals and doing other necessary errands.

The luminaria bags can be purchased to honor a cancer survivor or remember one who has lost their life to cancer. To pre-order luminarias online, visit donate.ywca.org/luminaria-purchase.

For more information, go to www.ywcamdi.org. The rain date for this event is Aug. 21.