YWCA MDI holds rose sale to celebrate International Women’s Day

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — YWCA of Mount Desert Island is having an International Women’s Day rose sale. The deadline for ordering is Thursday, March 3.

The color of the roses is persimmon, which is the unifying color of all YWCA associations throughout the country.

Deliveries are taking place Tuesday, March 8, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. anywhere on MDI and select areas of Trenton, Lamoine and Ellsworth. Roses cost $5 each. Order online at https://donate.ywcamdi.org/rosesale/.

Contact the YWCA before ordering for Trenton, Lamoine and Ellsworth or if ordering multiple roses for one person by calling (207) 288-5008 or by emailing [email protected]

To support YWCA MDI by donating or volunteering, visit www.ywcamdi.org/get-involved/donate.