YWCA calls for entries 

BAR HARBOR – YWCA MDI is inviting artists to submit designs for its new Vote! Pin Contest. The contest deadline is July 17 at 5 p.m. 

There are four age groups: 8 and under8-12, 13-17, and 18 and up. 

Designs must be in a circle template and must be legible when reduced to a 3-inch size. The template is available online at ywcamdi.org and at facebook.com/ywcamdi.    

Submissions should include the entrant’s name, age, parent info (for those under 18), and email or phone number. Email submissions to [email protected].  

Each age group will have a winner chosenThe winning designs will be used on pins to sell as part of the YWCA’s Get Out the Vote effort. 

For information, call (207) 288-5008 or email [email protected] 

