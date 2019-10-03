Youth Chorale registration open

ELLSWORTH — Registration is open for the Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) Youth Chorale. The group will begin rehearsals Oct. 10 and run on Thursday evenings through Dec. 19 at the Moore Center.

“The vision of the ECMI Youth Chorale is to build a musical community of young singers who practice and perform together with joy, commitment, cooperation and artistic integrity,” a statement from the music school said. “It is open to interested singers without prior audition; our philosophy is to begin with the desire to sing, and encourage and foster the talent of each participant.”

ECMI Youth Chorale students will also have the opportunity to perform with the Bagaduce Chorale and GEM Orchestra at their Holiday Extravaganza, Dec. 20-22. This is the Youth Chorale’s third singing engagement with the Bagaduce Chorale.

The Chorale will be taught and directed by Danielle Woerner. She taught singing and conducted choruses with inner-city children during her 2000-2002 affiliation with the Bronx Arts Ensemble’s community and school-based programs in the Bronx.

In 1993, Woerner founded the Artist in Residence Program at Holy Cross Church in Kingston, N.Y. which included a concert series that ran for more than a decade and was the incubator for the celebrated Hudson Valley Youth Chorale. She is now is based in Milbridge, where she co-founded and directs the Sunrise County Arts Institute. She teaches privately and is a member of the voice faculty at Ellsworth Community Music Institute.

The cost per student is a one-time fee of $95. Full details and registration forms may be found at ellsworthcommunitymusic.org/classes.

Contact info@ellsworthcommunitymusic.org or 664-9258.