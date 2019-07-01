Young violinist to play

BAR HARBOR — Violinist Sean Lim will perform at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, July 17, at 7 p.m. Lim, 19, is a student at Kneisel Hall’s Young Artist Chamber Music Program. Kneisel Hall, in Blue Hill, is known as “the cradle of chamber music in America.”

Lim, accompanied by a pianist, will play a selection of pieces by Brahms, Dvorak, Kreisler and Gershwin. He began playing violin when he was eight and moved to Cleveland in 2015 to study at the Cleveland Institute of Music, in the Young Artist Program. He is currently a senior at CIM, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in performance.

He has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, John F. Kennedy Center, Severance Hall, Cleveland Museum of Art, and Smithsonian National Gallery of Art.

He made his debut as an orchestral soloist at age 12, with the Kostrama Symphony Orchestra and conductor Pavel Gershtein in Russia. Since then, he has been featured as a soloist with several orchestras in the United States.

He performed a solo recital at the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage and was a soloist with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra at Severance Hall. In 2016, he was featured on NPR’s “From the Top”, as a soloist and a chamber musician. He also has received numerous first-place awards from the regional, national, and international competitions.

Lim served as a youth fellow member of the National Symphony Orchestra. He was co-concertmaster of the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestra Philharmonic and of the the American Youth Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. He was also a member of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, serving as an assistant concertmaster and as a principal second violin.

He plays a violin that was crafted by David Rapkievian, who lives in Bar Harbor.

The concert is free and open to the public. Contact 288-4245.