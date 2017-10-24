Yellowlegs heading south

Greater yellowlegs can still be seen feeding on our local mudflats here and there. This shorebird nests far to the north on the tundra and winters on coastal marshes. We see it here as it migrates to the south for the winter. Both greater and lesser yellowlegs sometimes flock together and are recognized by their size. Both have yellow legs. When you see them feeding on mudflats or in shallow water, you will notice them swinging their heads and probing into the mud for worms, fish and insects. They also eat snails and berries. Look at them with binoculars in order to see the long bill and yellow legs. They are nice birds to see.

Birds in their fall plumage can sometimes be puzzling, so take a photo if you can and note characteristics, and I’ll try to identify them for you “with a little help from my friends” who are experts in identification.

Buffleheads are back. Twenty-three of them were seen in Norwood Cove in Southwest Harbor this past week. There were both females and males. In comparing their arrival date to other years, they are right on time.

Even more will arrive in November. Keep watch on our local harbors for new arrivals. I have never seen a bufflehead’s nest, but they are tree-hole nesters placed in the tree from 5-50 feet high. It is a small group of ducks that nest in this location. The holes they usually pick are the deserted nest holes of flickers and other woodpeckers. These trees are usually near a pond or stream. If no such trees are available, they will make a nest in an old kingfisher hole in a bank. Female buffleheads are quite small and can get into the opening. In this nest, she may lay 12 or more eggs.

When the babies are ready to leave their high-placed nest, they sit in the entrance hole and fling themselves out into the air and float like downy feathers to the ground unharmed. When all have gathered, the parents lead them to the nearest water. I have seen this event, and it is fascinating to watch. Wood ducks use the same technique getting to the ground, and we were fortunate many years ago to have the them nesting not far from our kitchen window. The mother duck came out first, landed on the ground and then called to the baby ducks to follow her. It took some time for them all to get enough courage, but they did, and the successful procession of mother duck and babies headed off to the nearest water.

Buffleheads are fun to watch in our local harbors as they dive for fish. In the small flocks you will see, one duck will remain on the surface as other ducks dive. It is rare for them to all submerge at once. If danger threatens, some sort of signal is given to the submerged ducks, and they will surface and head right into the air, seeming to fly right out of the water.

Butterflies of several sorts are still flying about and seem to be especially bountiful this year. If you are trying to identify them, go online where there are many photos of butterflies, and you’ll be able to find the ones you are seeing. I also like the “Stokes Butterfly Book” put out by Little, Brown and Company.

We have been enjoying nice weather this fall, so even now, you can see painted turtles sunning themselves on logs in local ponds. Later, when winter is really here, they will be dug into the muddy bottoms of local ponds. The turtle is especially beautiful with its green, black, yellow and red colors. “Painted turtle” is a good name for it. Although, when a group of them is gathered on a sunny log, they are quick to retreat if you come near. Stand sill and wait a few moments, and they no doubt will return fairly soon. These familiar turtles live in all our shallow small ponds, slow-moving streams, bogs and the like. They like submerged vegetation in which to hide. This winter, they will hibernate in the muddy bottoms of such ponds until spring returns. They are one of the first turtles to appear in the spring. When I have accompanied my son and his buddies a few times out ice fishing, or brought food to them, we have seen one or two turtles swimming under the ice. Young turtles are eaten by large wading birds, big fish and raccoons.

There is lots of activity in nature now as some birds migrate, chipmunks disappear underground for the winter, northern migrants arrive here for the winter, moles dig deeper in the ground, tamaracks lose their needles, dickscissels may visit your feeder. Look this one up in your bird book so you’ll recognize him. Hermit thrushes may be seen here and there, but they soon will be headed south. If you are out and about on the golf courses early in the morning, watch for curlews feeding at dawn. These northern migrants are very large shore birds with very long decurved bills. They are quite special to see. I saw two of them on my recent trip to Newfoundland, and in the fog, they at first looked like chickens feeding at the water’s edge until I got my binoculars on them and could see that bill.