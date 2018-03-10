Writers’ workshop set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Playwright and writing coach Andrea Lepcio will lead a writers’ workshop at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, March 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The workshop is part of the Library’s Women’s History Month celebrations.

Lepcio was a Dramatists Guild Fellow and for 10 years was also the Fellows Program Director. She earned her master’s in dramatic writing from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s in human ecology from College of the Atlantic. She lives in Bar Harbor.

Participants should bring a laptop or tablet if possible, but the library has a limited number to lend. Space is limited. To sign up or for more information, call 244-7065 or email [email protected]

Women’s History Month at the library celebrates the past and present lives of women from the Mount Desert Island community. The program pays tribute to MDI women through an exhibit of their creative works and additional programs. While Women’s History Month is about the lives of women, the celebrations are for the enjoyment of the entire community.