Workshop for kids on book illustration

MOUNT DESERT — Artist and author Rebekah Raye will lead a children’s program on book illustration Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Somesville Library.

Raye will demonstrate various techniques and help participants create their own “full spread” design for writing and illustrating a book.

“She is the author and illustrator of six award-winning children’s books,” a statement from the library said. “She has a wonderful way of guiding children and adults in the creation of their own works of art.”

The event is open to people ages seven and up and all materials are provided.

Contact Billy Helprin at somesmeynell@gmail.com.