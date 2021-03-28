Workshop explores benefits of yoga   

BAR HARBOR — Healthy Acadia and Maine RecoveryCorps invite interested community members to join yoga instructors Kate Sebelin and Sarah Juster to explore the benefits of yoga practice with a free, four-part workshop series.

Sessions will meet weekly on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to noon, beginning March 30 and continuing through April 20. Participants will explore the intersection of yogic principles, postures and movement and substance use recovery.

This workshop does not emphasize physical exercise but rather an exploration of how the many aspects of a complete yoga practice can be supportive and beneficial for recovery work. The workshop is suitable for individuals of all ages and levels of physical ability, and no special equipment is needed.

Each one-hour session will begin with a brief discussion on aspects of yogic philosophy and practice, including ethical and moral aspirations, balancing effort and ease, and discovering inner strength amid discomfort. Participants will be invited to engage in 20 minutes of physical movement to highlight and experience the principles discussed and to practice harmonization of movement with breath, stillness and self-study.

While attendance at all four sessions is recommended, the instructors encourage those interested to drop in as needed or able. Go to bit.ly/yoga4recovery or find the link on Healthy Acadia’s website https://HealthyAcadia.org or Facebook page (@healthyacadia) to register for one or all of the workshop sessions and receive the Zoom meeting link and passcode.

For more information, email Juster at [email protected] or Sebelin at [email protected].