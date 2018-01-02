Workshop to build sense of purpose

ELLSWORTH — Jen Harry will present a workshop on self-reflection at the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The goal is to help participants start 2018 with a sense of purpose.

Harry will guide participants using practices drawn from the eastern philosophy of Japanese psychology, a series of written guided reflections to help participants step back from their busy lives, reflect on the past year, gain perspective and clarity, cultivate gratitude, identify what really matters to them and guide them to make meaningful goals for 2018, as well as to give them tips to stay on track.

Harry is a mindfulness and meditation teacher committed to helping people learn to manage stress and live more mindfully. She received a bachelor’s in psychology from Pennsylvania State University and has worked in the mental health field for over 15 years. She is certified in both the methods of Japanese psychology and in positive psychology and recently obtained certification as a resiliency trainer.

All are welcome. Though registration is not necessary, it is helpful. Call the Wright Center at 667-0339.