Wordplay leads off Rep season

MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Repertory Theatre will open its 47th Season in the Somesville Masonic Hall on June 25 with Michael Hollinger’s play “Ghost-Writer.”

In the play novelist Franklin Woolsey dies mid-sentence, but his typist Myra continues to take his dictation. Attacked by skeptics, the press, and Woolsey’s jealous widow, Myra sets out to prove she is more than just an artful forger. Is she trying to steal Woolsey’s legacy now that she cannot have his love, or might she truly possess a gift the world can’t understand?

“This is a play about precise language and punctuation, about artistic collaboration and who gets creative credit, and about love,” Producing Director Andrew Mayer said. “Although set in 1919, it has a lot of resonance a hundred years later!”

“Ghost-Writer” runs June 25 through July 7.

Opening July 9 and running through July 21 is Kevin Kling’s comedy, “The Ice Fishing Play.” In an ice fishing house on a lake in northern Minnesota, Ron Huber, ice fisherman extraordinaire, struggles to catch “the big one.”

Acadia Rep calls the show “a funny, vibrant exploration of the struggle to connect in a world of blizzards, frozen minnows, memories and miracles, and a glimpse into the secret inner world of that mystical icon, the ice fisherman.”

Opening July 23 is Robin Hawdon’s “Perfect Wedding,” in which a bridegroom wakes on his wedding morning in his own bridal suite, with his bride-to-be about to arrive any moment, and finds a strange girl in bed beside him.

She’s an extremely attractive girl, to whom, in the depths of his post stag-night hangover, he can’t remotely remember even having been introduced. During the ensuing panic to get the stranger dressed and out of the way, the bride arrives, the girl is trapped in the bathroom, the best man has to pretend the hidden girl is his girlfriend, his real girlfriend has to be kept ignorant of the fact and the hotel chamber maid gets mistaken for everybody’s girlfriend.

An Acadia Rep premier of Agatha Christie’s last play, “Towards Zero!” closes the season, running Aug. 13 – Sept. 1.

When a house party gathers at Gull’s Point, the seaside home of Lady Tressilian, Neville Strange finds himself caught between his old wife Audrey and his new flame Kay.

“A nail-biting thriller, the play probes the psychology of jealousy in the shadow of murder,” an announcement from the company said. “A carefully unpeeled investigation before our eyes brings the story to a pointed ending. The play features an excellent ensemble of characters and one of the twistiest plots the Queen of Suspense ever came up with!”

Acadia Rep’s Children’s Theatre Series returns for a 33rd year with the Cheryl Willis’ adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland.”

The show is entertaining for all ages: “The last thing you want at a childrens’ show is a restless adult!” Willis said.

A six-person cast features Mount Desert Island favorites Mary Paola and Desmond Reifsnyder. “Alice in Wonderland” opens Wednesday, June 26, and runs every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 24.

The Acadia Rep can be reached at 244-7260 or art@acadiarep.com.