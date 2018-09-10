Wood’s photos on display

TREMONT — In September, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library will feature the photography of Ed Wood. A reception for the artist will be held on Thursday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Wood was a lawyer in Pittsburgh for thirty-five years before he realized that he wanted to go in a different direction. He retired at age 60 in 2012 and turned his attention to photography.

Most of his pictures are taken on MDI where he and his wife have spent summers for over 30 years. September’s show is a mix of old and new images from Bernard and beyond.

The library is located at 89 Bernard Road. Contact 244-3798. Visit www.bassharborlibrary.com.