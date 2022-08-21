Woodlawn offers free tours

ELLSWORTH — To thank the local community for its support as Woodlawn has eased back into business after the pandemic closure and slow-down, Hancock County residents are invited to wrap up their summer with a free tour of the museum during the last weekend of August.

Tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26-28 at the museum on Black House Drive in Ellsworth. Call (207) 667-8671 to reserve a spot. Docent-led tours are limited to six people and will be offered on the hour. There will be limited self-directed audio tours available throughout the day. Bring proof of county residence for the free tours.

That Saturday and Sunday, the carriage barn will also open for a self-directed display of the Black family carriages. Visitors will be able to see the construction progress of the new barn.

The grounds are always open dawn to dusk for picnics and frisbee while the trails offer a level walk through the woods around three loop trails of 2.2 miles. There is a story trail on the inner loop for young children to enjoy.

For more information, go online to www.woodlawnmuseum.org.