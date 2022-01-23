Woodlawn Museum welcomes return of Winter Carnival

ELLSWORTH — In partnership with Ellsworth Public Library, 97.7 FM and Mother Nature, and endorsed by the Ellsworth City Recreation Commission, Woodlawn Museum will host a return of the Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cardboard sled races, snowshoe trail races, a snow sculpture competition and a new story trail, along with the skating pond being open if it’s safe, will be available for family enjoyment, along with a firepit, food truck and 97.7 broadcasting live.

A welcome table and registration check-in will start at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome at this free community event.

The cardboard sled competition will start at 10:30 a.m. with check-in at 9:30. Only cardboard, tape and glue are allowed.

Snow sculptures will be encouraged on the big field to be judged at 1:30 p.m. More information will be available at check-in.

Snow shoe races on the trails will start at 12:30 p.m. Bring your own snow shoes. There will be under 16 and over 16 long and short courses.

The skating pond will be open if the ice is safe, and after the cardboard races, general sledding will resume on the hill.

Please leave pets at home.

For more information, go online to www.woodlawnmuseum.com.