Wooden boats make their marks in Eggemoggin Reach Regatta

By Kiki Grace, [email protected]

BROOKLIN — Wooden boats sailed through the Eggemoggin Reach on Saturday in a three-day-long regatta that harnesses competition and fun in an environment steeped in natural beauty. The wooden boats were brought to the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta through the feeder races, the Castine Classic Yacht Regatta on Aug. 4 and the Camden Classic on Aug. 5.

The ERR, a 15-mile race through Jericho Bay, brings out the best in wooden boat racing, with beautiful yachts of century old craftsmanship, including Mashnee, a 46-foot, 6-inch yacht constructed 118 years ago. Mashnee earned the Oldest Boat Award at the awards ceremony at WoodenBoat Publications in Brooklin on Saturday. The decades-old Marilee, a 1926 40-foot yacht with a history that is marked by her success in the early 20th century, placed third in the Vintage B class.

Siren sailed home triumphantly, winning first in Vintage B, the Joel White Award, the S&S Award and the Ames Cup for first overall in Classic A, Classic B and Classic C in the Castine Cassic Yacht Regatta. Gentian landed second in Vintage B. Captain Flynn Hill led his boat to victory, finishing first in Classic A. Craig Butner finished second to Hill, while captaining Rozinante. Classic B was won by the yacht, Rogue, with Allure in second place. Mermaid finished first and Palawan placed second in Classic C.

As luck would have it, Chance took first in the Vintage A, while Cheetah sprinted across the finish line in second place. Besherte was the champion of the Gaffs and Schooners class. Gambler beat the odds and placed first in the International One Design class. Hawk soared through the finish line and placed first in the Modern Classic class, Swallow won Spirit of Tradition A, and Blackfish achieved first place in Spirit of Tradition B.

Complementing the surrounding scenery, Hesper received the Most Photogenic Award.