Wood-bodied cars in spotlight

TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum’s monthly Cars and Coffee event, dedicated to “Woodies and Boat Tails,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Most early automobiles, including those in the collections at the Seal Cove Auto Museum, have bodies or coachwork made of wood; it wasn’t until 1926 that Ford came out with its first all-steel body with no interior wood framing.

Many car manufacturers produced wood bodies for the commercial trade — station wagons, depot hacks and huckster bodies were often installed on the chassis offered by automobile manufacturers; they were considered to be working vehicles used by tradesmen, estate caretakers, and hotels and inns.

The post-World War II era these cars became more prestigious with the introduction of luxury wood bodies on station wagons and convertibles.

The Woodie later became a popular icon of beach culture with images of large summer homes and carefree surfers. “Real Woodies” died out in the 1950s with the introduction of molded and applied wood surfaces that were quickly replaced by molded metal and plastic with artificial wood-grained surfaces; today these are often euphemistically referred to as “Tin-Woodies.”

In a true “Woodie” the varnished wood is structural and expensive to produce.

The monthly Cars & Coffee events are an opportunity for drivers to show off their own special cars, and for everyone to congregate to kick tires, peer under hoods and talk cars. No registration necessary; all are welcome, with or without their own antique or vintage automobiles.

Contact Bill Barter at bill@sealcoveautomuseum.org or 244-9242.