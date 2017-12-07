‘Wonderful Life,’ ‘Elf’ to be shown

BAR HARBOR — A holiday film series at The Criterion Theatre will conclude with a pair of screenings.

The classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be shown on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Both screenings are sponsored by Cleary Law Office. On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. the contemporary holiday film “Elf” will be shown, sponsored by Mount Dessert Bakery.

Tickets, which cost $7, can be purchased at the theatre or in advance at criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.