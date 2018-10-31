Women’s health in Africa is talk topic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library hosts a talk by Linda Robinson, Certified Nurse Midwife, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., on her experiences teaching and advocating for women’s health and empowerment in Africa.

Linda Robinson was a founding member for the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center in Bar Harbor and retired in 2015 after 23 years of service as a Certified Nurse Midwife with Mount Desert Island Hospital.

She spent the past two years living and working in Malawi, Africa, teaching midwifery at Kamuzu College of Nursing. She was part of the Global Health Service Partnership, a partnership between SEED Global Health and the Peace Corps. This organization sends midwives, nurses, and doctors to teach in five countries in Africa to train medical professionals, utilizing available resources.

“Respectful care for women is a universal right that is often ignored,” a press release about the talk said. “Ethnicity, economic status, geographical location, and allocation of resources all influence the culture of care. Educating women to advocate for themselves and demand respectful care is key. Respect for women across cultural barriers and more fairly allocated resources is a realistic vision and goal.”

Robinson will talk about her experiences in Africa including a short background of the organizations she worked with, the country of Malawi, the work she did and the efforts she supported to create ways to empower women.

She started a class to give women a chance to learn a skill they could do at home, a project to teach women with no formal education some skills to increase their self-esteem and sense of self-worth. They learned to make jewelry out of local and donated materials, learned simple business concepts, and how to find unique markets to sell their creations. Some of their jewelry will be on display and for sale.

Contact the library at 244-7065 or visit www.swhplibrary.org.