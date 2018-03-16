Women at center stage for drama club’s play reading

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Drama Club will meet at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. to read from plays by and about women in celebration of Women’s History Month.

“A Doll’s House” and “Hedda Gabler” by Henrik Ibsen and works by Lillian Hellman, Claire Booth, Lorraine Hansberry, Tina Howe, Wendy Wasserstein and Paula Vogel are some of the plays that may be included. Scripts will be provided. The public is invited to participate or just listen and is encouraged to bring a bag dinner.

Call the library at 244-7065.