BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre has begun winter hours and will be open Thursdays through Sundays for movies at 7 p.m. with the exception of a closure on Thursday, Oct. 26, ahead of the Clint Black concert.

“Year-round residents can look forward to Clint Black on Oct. 27, Star Wars throughout December, The Ghost of Paul Revere in January and Martin Sexton in February,” said Media Manager Kristin Leffler.

Visit criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.