Wine & Whiskers event supports shelter animals 

TRENTON – On Tuesday, July 27, the SPCA of Hancock County will hold its 8th annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser to support the county’s abandoned, stray and surrendered dogs and cats.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Club on West Street in Bar Harbor. Tickets are $150 per person and include a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and music by the Crown Vics.

Radio personality, Chris Popper, will be on hand to emcee and serve as auctioneer. Auction items include Dooney & Bourke handbags, a September trip to Boston for a Red Sox game and more.

Wine & Whiskers is the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds provide direct support for daily operations of its animal shelter including food, shelter, daily animal care and veterinary treatment for all animals residing at the shelter.

To find out more about the shelter, visit www.spcahancockcounty.org. To make your reservation or become an event sponsor, go to www.spcahancockcounty.org/events/wine-and-whiskers/ or call the SPCA at (207) 667-8088.