BAR HARBOR — House Wine and the Jesup Memorial Library will hold their annual fundraiser for the library on Friday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at House Wine. The theme for this wine tasting is “Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover” and a portion of the proceeds from all sales made that evening will benefit the library. Drop by to support the Jesup and find a new favorite wine to take home.

There is no cover charge for the event. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.