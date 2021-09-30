Wildlife walk shows how to interpret tracks, traces 

SEAL HARBOR — The Naturalist’s Notebook is hosting a wildlife track and sign walk led by Maine guide Matt Haviland on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Join in for a morning of examining the traces left behind by all manner of creatures on the coast of Maine. Haviland will cover the basics of the track and sign identification process, as well as a bit of track patterns and interpretation.

Haviland is an avid naturalist who found his passion for nature and tracking as a young boy searching for salamanders and trailing his cat in his backyard. A 2012 graduate of College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, he has worked on dozens of wildlife research projects throughout the state and beyond. Haviland is a registered Maine guide and wilderness first responder who holds a Track and Sign Level 3 certification from CyberTracker Conservation.

Participants will meet at the Naturalist’s Notebook at 16 Main Street in Seal Harbor and are asked to dress for the weather and to bring water. Notebooks are optional but encouraged.

The fee for the program is $15 and includes Dorcas Miller’s “Track Finder” identification resource. This program is geared for adults, but interested young people are encouraged to sign up.

Email [email protected] or call (207) 801-2777 to register or find out more.