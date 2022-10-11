Wildlife artist to compare Maine, Arctic at Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Michael Boardman is a master naturalist and masterful artist who finds inspiration in wild places. “Where the wild things are – that’s what gets my creative spark going,” he said. “Places that are pristine enough to support communities of life that don’t walk around on two legs. Places where you can feel humbled and unimportant.”

Boardman will bring his passion, vision and talent to Wendell Gilley Museum, as People-Nature-Art presenter, on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., focusing on the similarities between the Arctic wilderness and Maine. This free program will be both in person and livestreamed. Registration is required.

For more than 20 years, Boardman has field-sketched, drawn and painted animals from Baxter State Park to Eastern Africa. What he calls “fortunate alignments” have allowed him to connect his artwork with science and conservation. He said that the combination of art and science is essential to his work, and his training as a Maine Master Naturalist gives him insight into the interconnected nature of wildlife and landscape. This comes through in his work, which is done mostly in watercolor in the field, painting when time permits or field sketching when not.

Boardman was the Visiting Artist at Baxter State Park in 2010, the Artist-in-Residence at Acadia National Park in 2012, in Glacier Bay National Park in 2015 for the Voices of the Wilderness residency, and in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in 2019 and 2022.

Register for this program at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events, indicating whether you will attend in person or online. For questions, email [email protected]