Wilderness act is talk topic

BAR HARBOR — John Demos will review the spectacular wilderness in Utah and the need to preserve this unique piece of American heritage at College of the Atlantic’s Human Ecology Forum in McCormick Lecture on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 4:10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance is working to protect over nine million acres of wild desert lands that remain in near-pristine condition. These lands are home to endangered species and contain tens of thousands of ancient Native American archaeological and cultural sites, all situated in one of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes.

America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act would protect iconic western terrains with names like “Desolation Canyon,” “Cedar Mesa” and “Labyrinth Canyon,” as well as lands within the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Demos, the Maine and New Hampshire representative of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, has worked as an environmental activist for nearly 30 years for the Sierra Club, American Lands Alliance, League of Conservation Voters, The Alaska Coalition, Alaska Wilderness League and other state and regional organizations.

The Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend.