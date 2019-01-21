‘Wild and Scenic’ film fest

BAR HARBOR — Frontline environmental activism, ecological adventure, and stunning cinematography are on the playbill for “The Wild & Scenic Film Festival,” to be held at College of the Atlantic on Friday, Feb. 8.

The event takes place in the Gates Community Center from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $6 to the general public.

The festival is a collection of 11 films from the annual festival held in Nevada City, CA, which is now in its 16th year. The focus is on films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet.

Films to be screened at COA feature stories from around the globe. Subjects include: the wildlife that populates the U.S./Mexico border and the effect that building a wall there would have on their lives; and the Kichwa tribe of the Amazon as they fight oil companies who want to exploit their ancestral land.

“The mission behind Wild and Scenic is to advocate powerfully, engage in active stewardship, educate the public, and inspire activism,” said Nick Jenei, coordinator of community engagement at COA, “which are all very much in line with the mission of COA and the work that we do in Acadia National Park, on Mount Desert Island, and in the Gulf of Maine.”

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by watershed advocacy group the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) in 2003 in celebration of their landmark victory to receive “Wild & Scenic” status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River. The Festival tours over 170 communities around the globe, allowing SYRCL to share their success as an environmental group with other organizations. The festival is building a network of grassroots organizations connected by a common goal of using film to inspire activism.

“Our changing Earth is at the forefront of conversations nationally and globally,” said Johan Ehde, a tour manager for the festival. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that individuals propel the groundswell of the environmental movement. Collectively, we can make a difference!”

The films included in the COA Wild and Scenic program are: “Wasfia,” “Guided,” “(unofficial) History Of The National Parks,” “The Living Forest,” “The Accord,” “Douglas Tompkins: A Wild Legacy,” “The Secrets Held in Ice,” “Brothers of Climbing,” “Wildlife and the Wall,” “The Great Siberian Traverse” and “Lost in Light.”

Festival partners include Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, CLIF Bar, EarthJustice, Klean Kanteen, Peak Design and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

Contact Nick Jenei at njenei@coa.edu or call 801-5672.