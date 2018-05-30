Wild Gardens plant sale set

BAR HARBOR — Area plant lovers will have a chance to pick up a wide selection of native and ornamental garden plants at the annual Wild Gardens of Acadia’s benefit plant sale at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Mount Desert Street on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The sale features plants grown in area greenhouses and split from beds in area gardens. Offerings include native plants, vegetable seedlings, herbs, annuals and perennials. Plants are donated to the sale by local nurseries, numerous private estates and the Wild Gardens volunteers’ personal gardens.

“This annual benefit event has been held each year since 1961. It’s a venerable spring tradition and a great opportunity to fill your garden and landscape with a fabulous variety of plants,” a Wild Gardens spokesperson said.

The sale is held rain or shine. All proceeds help support the Wild Gardens of Acadia, a volunteer committee of Friends of Acadia.