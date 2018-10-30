BAR HARBOR — The Abbe Museum presents an archaeology talk by Kristen Barnett (Unagax/Aleut) Nov. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with whoopie pies available by Mount Dessert Bakery.

Barnett’s talk is titled “She is the Center: Indigenous Archaeology at Temyiq Tuyuryaq.” She will focus on the importance of studying landscapes through an indigenous lens.

Barnett, PhD, (Unagax/Aleut) is a professor of anthropology/archaeology at Bates College in Lewiston. She specializes in Indigenous-feminist archaeology, a framework that explicitly recognizes tribal sovereignty and the violence/harm that has been done as a result of archaeology. She seeks to use archaeology, both in method and practice, as a tool of decolonization and social justice.

“In my research I explore Temyiq Tuyuryaq, named for the three women whose lives were taken at the mouth of the bay,” she said. “Overturning concepts of the colonial ghost, I approach the cultural landscape through a mode of continuity as lived by the Yup’ik community of Tuyuryaq and consider the gendered experience of place throughout the last 1,200 years in Bristol Bay Alaska.”

Tickets for the “Whoopie! Archaeology” event are $20 for members, $30 for non-members (reservations are required). Mount Dessert Bakery is a sponsor