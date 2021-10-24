What’s happening on Halloween across MDI 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Halloween falls on a Sunday this year and some howling-fun events are taking place throughout the weekend (and even earlier).

Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Make & Take Pumpkin Kit

These kits include supplies to paint a glow-in-the-dark pumpkin masterpiece (pumpkin included). Bring your finished pumpkin back to the library during one of its Halloween Book Trick or Treat days so it can be displayed in front of the library for all to see on Halloween. Kits will be available for pick up in the library or curbside on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Halloween Book Trick or Treat

Trick or treat for a free book at the library. Costumes are encouraged but not required. The event will be offered on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29, from 2-5 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those ages 2 and older are asked to wear a mask. Register at https://swhplibrary.org/childrens-room or call (207) 244-7065.

Mount Desert Island YMCA Trunk or Treat

Bar Harbor’s MDI YMCA located at 21 Park Street is hosting its 1st Annual Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 29, from 5:30-7 p.m. In addition to candy for children, this event will have a costume contest, fun games and prizes. Donations will be accepted at the front of the parking lot with all proceeds going to the MDI YMCA child care program. Masks are recommended for this event. To host a trunk, contact Taylor Walls at [email protected]

Trail of Treats at Camp Beech Cliff

Camp Beech Cliff will hold its 2nd annual Trail of Treats on its campus on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Machias Savings Bank, Trail of Treats is a safe community trick-or-treating event. There will be a costume contest with fun prizes and participants can vote for their favorite decorated cabin. To keep the event safe as well as fun, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Masks will be required of all participants while on camp property, and families will sign up for a specific block of time to start their journey through the trail. All those who wish to attend must pre-register and spaces are limited. Register at www.campbeechcliff.org. For more details, visit www.campbeechcliff.org or call (207) 244-0365.



Ledgelawn Trick-or-Treating

The town of Bar Harbor will be arranging a safe Halloween for trick-or-treaters on Ledgelawn Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 31. Police will be on site to direct pedestrian traffic, and the entire street will be closed to vehicles between 4-8:30 p.m. Masks (to protect against the spread of COVID-19) are encouraged and social distancing will be enforced. In the last few years, more and more people have donated to the folks who live on Ledgelawn to help defray the cost of candy needed to serve the crowds. To collect candy donations, a box has been placed at Hannaford’s until Oct. 26. Ledgelawn residents who want to participate in handing out candy, and need some of the donated candy, can contact Marie Yarborough through Facebook.



MDI Hospital and Birch Bay Retirement Village’s Trail of Treats

On Sunday, Oct. 31, from 1-3 p.m., MDI Hospital and Birch Bay Retirement Village will be hosting their first annual Trail of Treats event at Birch Bay Retirement Village. The event at 25 Village Inn Road will have well-spaced tables with pre-packaged treats situated outside, on a paved pathway around the Birch Bay Inn. Trick-or-treaters will travel in one direction with social distancing encouraged. Parking is available and all community members are welcome.

For information, contact Susanne Hopkins at [email protected] or (207) 288-8014, ext. 5211.

The Neighborhood House’s Treat Truck

This year, the Treat Truck has an expanded schedule and will be venturing all over Mount Desert on Sunday, Oct. 31, as a one-stop Trick-or-Treat destination. A special “Candy Claw” has been added along with plenty of other tricks to safely hand out treats. Friends from the Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce have hopped on board and will be co-sponsoring the festivities. The Treat Truck will start the Halloween adventure in Otter Creek at 4 p.m., working its way through Seal Harbor at 4:20 p.m., Northeast Harbor at 4:50 p.m., Somesville at 5:25 p.m. and Hall Quarry at 6:05 p.m. It will wrap things up back in Northeast Harbor at the Neighborhood House at 6:30 p.m. so that anyone who might have missed the truck along the way still has the chance to get some treats.

Thurston’s Lobster Pound’s Trunk or Treat

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Thurston’s Lobster Pound will host its annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Participants are asked to adhere to guidelines for social outings by properly distancing between groups and by wearing masks. Groups are encouraged to follow the traffic and the entrance will be opposite to their normal traffic pattern to accommodate parking. There will be directional signs in place for guidance.

Southwest Foodmart IGA Grocery’s Trunk or Treat

This year, the food mart will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat in the parking lot from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Costumed participants will be directed to collect pre-bagged and packaged treats in a one-way flow to keep everyone safe. Organizers of the event will help to keep folks properly distanced during the event.

Mount Desert Nursery School’s Backyard Halloween Party

As a fundraiser, the Mount Desert Nursery School will be hosting a backyard Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 1:30 p.m. This event at 15 Tracy Street in Northeast Harbor will feature games, treats and the pop-rock band Bee Parks and Hornets at 2 p.m., weather permitting. Costumes are encouraged. Masks are required for building entry and social distancing is recommended. Admission is by donation.

Somesville Village Halloween

The Somesville Library at 1116 Main Street is inviting neighbors to stop by for a “Trick or Treat, Stay Six Feet” village Halloween celebration on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m. The library will be distributing free children’s books and Halloween goodies. At 1099 Main Street, GramEpat and the Somesville Witch will be hosting the Neighborhood House Treat Truck at 5:30 p.m.