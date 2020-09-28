What could possibly go wrong? Zoom talk with Jill Goldthwait

NORTHEAST HARBOR— On Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m., Jill Goldthwait will give a virtual Zoom talk sponsored by the Northeast Harbor Library called The November Election: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Jill is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and served in the Peace corps in Tonga. She has lived on Mount desert Island since 1978, working as a nurse at the MDI Hospital and at The Jackson Laboratory as director of government relations. She was a state senator from 1994-2002 and is currently serving on the Town Council. Jill is an award-winning columnist for the Mount Desert Islander and The Ellsworth American.

Call 276-3333 or email [email protected] to register for the talk.