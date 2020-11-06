Wellness center opens on Cottage Street

BAR HARBOR— Imagine gazing at stars while hovering in space. Destination Health, a new wellness center located in downtown Bar Harbor, offers a similar experience. The recently built health and fitness club offers an array of services for those who want to take care of themselves.

One of the more popular attractions installed in this new building is a sensory deprivation tank, otherwise known as a float tank or an isolation tank. Float tanks were made for restricted environmental stimulation therapy because they are dark, soundproof and filled with a foot of saltwater with zero gravity. These sensory deprivation tanks are said to induce creativity, decrease stress, increase focus, relieve pain, improve health and reduce depression.

This Destination Health float room includes a shower as well as the isolation tank. Similar to a chamber, there is a door on one side and steps that lead guests up into the tank itself. During a standard 60-minute session, guests have the option to hear meditative music or levitate in silence. Floaters can choose to hover in darkness or bask inside colorfully lit water. Staff members suggest that people do a float before receiving a massage, as the Epsom salt–infused water is relaxes the body.

Two rooms in the facility are used by co-owners Sheridy Olsen and Maija Leyendecker to perform massages that range from prenatal to deep tissue. The licensed therapists also offer different treatments such as craniosacral therapy, CBD oil rubs, herbal foot soaks and body scrubs.

“Both fitness members and day pass purchasers are welcome to use a personal weight room, spinning room, exercise studio and rooftop yoga patio,” said employee Jazmin Galdamez. The personal weight room is available for private individuals and couples on a first-come, first-serve basis. Spinning and yoga classes are offered in additional rooms that feature state-of-the-art equipment.

Members also have the option to consult with reiki healer and nutritionist Lindsay Staples in her wellness office on the second floor. In addition to nutrition consultations, Staples conducts bio surveys, with help from a Zyto scanner device, on the body to determine food sensitivities, emotions, nutritional deficiencies and more.

An infrared sauna nestled in the facility is available for those who want to sweat. This two-person sauna has six settings with separate features for different preferences. A study shared on the business website finds that temperatures over 140 degrees Fahrenheit energize people with chronic fatigue.

There is an oxygen bar downstairs for people who would like to add more air in their lives. “Our oxygen is amazing; we have two different flavors,” said manager Ali Betts. Customers can inhale oxygen that is either relaxing lavender or invigorating peppermint. According to Betts, increasing one’s oxygen intake helps to boost the immune system, speed up body recovery after workouts and help with headaches.

Destination Health staff encourages islanders to stop in for complimentary tea and explore the Cottage Street facility. The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Membership costs between $85 and $350 a month and group memberships for local businesses are also available. For more information, visit destinationhealthmdi.com.