Gabriel Frey weaves a basket at last year’s Native American Festival and Basketmakers Market at the Abbe Museum. This year’s festival is set for Saturday, July 6, beginning at 10 a.m. “Come experience the diversity and complexity of Wabanaki art, along with dancing, drumming, and artist demonstrations,” organizers said. The event is free; donations accepted. Contact Starr Kelly, 288-3519 or starr@abbemuseum.org.