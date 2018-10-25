Watercolor spiderwebs

TREMONT — Local artist Erika Rosso will work with teams of children and parents work to create their own watercolor spider artwork Tuesday morning, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The event is a continuation of the library’s Family Art Paint & Sip series.

All materials will be provided, but families are asked to bring a hairdryer for quicker drying artwork.

Juice, coffee and breakfast treats will be provided.

Participation is free, but space is limited to 8 teams. Please contact the library at 244-3798 or librarian@bassharborlibrary.com to reserve a spot.