Walking in Ireland

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library Recent Travel Series returns for a second talk on Wednesday Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. with a presentation by staff member Judith Blank on her recent walking tour of Donegal, Ireland.

Blank and a friend worked with an Irish company, Footfalls Walking Holidays, which provided them with maps and instructions for the Bluetooth Trail. The company also made reservations for them at inns and arranged for their luggage to be forwarded from one inn to another.

All Blank and her friend had to do was walk from one location to another, usually about 12 miles in a day. Overall they walked 85 miles, from the town of Donegal to Kilgar. Sometimes the trail followed a paved road, but mostly not. They walked through rural farming areas, high hilltops and peat bogs.

Self guided walking tours are very popular in Scotland, but still rather new in Ireland, so they met no other walkers.

“Walking a distance allows one to discover how well suited the body is to it,” a press release said. “Judith and Laurie walked at a leisurely pace, usually starting off about 9:30 a.m. and arriving about 6 p.m. at their destination. They did the trip in mid-September and temperatures were in the 50’s, often not entirely dry. It’s a very intimate way to visit a place, a perfect holiday.”

The talk is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.