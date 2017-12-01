‘A Walk in France’ is travel talk topic

TREMONT — Suzanne and Peter Madeira will give a talk and slide show on “A Walk in France: The Tarn Gorges” at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

In September, Bernard residents Callie Gothard, Suzanne and Peter Madeira and two others hiked for a week in southern France, the Lozere region of the Massif Centrale. This rugged region has the highest average altitude above sea level and the lowest population density in France. They saw menhirs (standing stones), ancient chateaux and prehistoric villages. Two rivers, the Jonte and Tarn, have incised deep gorges into the causses (limestone plateaus), and they were able to explore both environments. The whole area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Part of their walk included the Balcon du Vertige, a breathtaking 3 km section with colossal rock formations. They later enjoyed a raft trip guided by a “batalier” through the narrowest canyon of the Gorge du Tarn.

The Bass Harbor Memorial Library is at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard. Call the library at 244-3798, follow the library on Facebook or visit www.bassharborlibrary.com.