Volunteers take part in Annual Take Pride in Acadia Day  

BAR HARBOR — More than 205 volunteers showed their love for Acadia National Park when they gathered Saturday, Nov. 6, for the 31st Annual Take Pride in Acadia Day, an event designed to bring the community together and prepare the carriage roads for winter.

The annual event is sponsored by Friends of Acadia and facilitated by Acadia National Park to support maintenance of the historic carriage roads.

Volunteers cleared fallen leaves from roads, ditches and culverts on more than 9 miles of carriage roads in 19 locations. This work helps reduce costly washouts on the carriage roads that occur from rain and ice during the winter and spring.

Teams of volunteers from Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Conners Emerson School Outdoor Club, Downeast Outing Club, Footloose Friends, Girl Scout Troop 760, Friends of Acadia, L.L. Bean, Maine Outdoor Adventure Club, Maine Outing Club, Rotary Club and University of Maine came out to help. And several teams organized specifically for the event, including current and former Acadia National Park employees, volunteer crew leaders from the Stewardship Volunteer Program, and community members.

Due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the event was scaled back again this year. Participants met at preassigned parking lots to access the carriage roads. And although event organizers were unable to provide the traditional lunch of hot chili, cornbread, cake and cider, the weather was warm and sunny enough to lift spirits and promote a feeling of fellowship, according to a FOA press release.

This year’s event sponsors were Acadia Park Company/Acadia Shops, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, The Bluenose Inn, Burdick & Associates Landscape Design, Dawnland, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, Galyn’s, John Williams Boat Company, The Knowles Company, Machias Savings Bank, MDI Grows and Mount Desert Island Hospital.

For more information on FOA, visit www.friendsofacadia.org.